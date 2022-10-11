548,654 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Bayshore Asset Management LLC

Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 548,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43.

