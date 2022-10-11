832 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Adobe stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.21. 152,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

