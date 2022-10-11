832 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 832 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %
Adobe stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.21. 152,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
