8,972 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BIV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.08. 8,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,496. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $89.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
