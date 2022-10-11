8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,241 shares of company stock valued at $209,896. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in 8X8 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

