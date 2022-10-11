8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $18,103.50 and approximately $5.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,076.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00273946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00125676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00763834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00585117 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00251693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2019. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a current supply of 880,000,000 with 310,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of 8X8 PROTOCOL is 0.0000581 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://8x8protocol.io.”

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

