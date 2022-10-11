Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.26.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

