AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

