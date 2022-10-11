Acet Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $144,956.86 (ACT)

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Acet has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acet has a total market capitalization of $144,956.86 and approximately $167,153.00 worth of Acet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acet alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Acet

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Acet’s total supply is 241,577,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,041,775 tokens. Acet’s official Twitter account is @actdefansfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acet’s official website is acet.finance.

Buying and Selling Acet

According to CryptoCompare, “Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Acet has a current supply of 241,577,512.67 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Acet is 0.00905927 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154,800.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acet.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.