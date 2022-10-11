Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 15,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 733,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,929 shares of company stock worth $1,514,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.