Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $76.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

