Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 783 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $225.41 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

