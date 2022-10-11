Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.09.

FedEx stock opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average is $210.69. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

