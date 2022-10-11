Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

