Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.