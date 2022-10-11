Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $316,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of APA by 954.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 6,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,534,000 after purchasing an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

APA Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

