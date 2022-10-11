Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 299,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,821,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.