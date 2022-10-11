Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 299,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,821,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.
Affirm Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.26.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.