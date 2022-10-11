AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $256.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.97. The company has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.