AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $227.51. 117,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

