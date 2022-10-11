AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $760,000 Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,660. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

