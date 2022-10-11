AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

LMT stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.71. 30,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.