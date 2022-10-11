AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $93.07. 7,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

