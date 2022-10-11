AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.56. The stock had a trading volume of 74,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,876. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

