Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Trading Up 3.3%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Agent Information Software Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.
About Agent Information Software
Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.
