AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,891,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,849,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 133,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

