Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 130408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Aimia Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$316.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 21.19.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
