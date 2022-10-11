Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Aixtron Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AIXA opened at €25.75 ($26.28) on Friday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €27.99 ($28.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

