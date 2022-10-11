Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $274.88. 31,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,094. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.