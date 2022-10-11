Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,630,434 shares.The stock last traded at $10.59 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 97,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 520,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 91,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

