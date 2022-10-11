Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$14.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.95.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

