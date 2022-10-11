Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.