Alpha Kongs Club Price Reaches $0.0104 (AKC)

Alpha Kongs Club (AKC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Alpha Kongs Club has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. Alpha Kongs Club has a total market cap of $4,784.03 and approximately $10,375.00 worth of Alpha Kongs Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Kongs Club token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Kongs Club Token Profile

Alpha Kongs Club’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. Alpha Kongs Club’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,500 tokens. Alpha Kongs Club’s official website is www.alphakongsclub.com. Alpha Kongs Club’s official Twitter account is @alphakongsclub.

Buying and Selling Alpha Kongs Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Kongs Club (AKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alpha Kongs Club has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Kongs Club is 0.01020019 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alphakongsclub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Kongs Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Kongs Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Kongs Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

