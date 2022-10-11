Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 749,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,124. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

