AlphaDEX (ROAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60,133.57

AlphaDEX (ROAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One AlphaDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AlphaDEX has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. AlphaDEX has a market cap of $60,133.57 and $80,459.00 worth of AlphaDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AlphaDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AlphaDEX

AlphaDEX’s launch date was January 26th, 2022. AlphaDEX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,632 tokens. AlphaDEX’s official Twitter account is @thealphadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AlphaDEX is alphadex.medium.com. The Reddit community for AlphaDEX is https://reddit.com/r/alphadex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AlphaDEX is alphadex.io.

Buying and Selling AlphaDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “AlphaDEX (ROAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AlphaDEX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AlphaDEX is 0.01010992 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $104,659.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphadex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlphaDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlphaDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlphaDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AlphaDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlphaDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.