Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29,309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,607 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 4.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $148,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,295. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.14.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

