Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 206 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for 0.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 2,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,361,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.81. 14,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,388. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.86.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

