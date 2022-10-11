Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 832,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 6.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

Danaher stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.32. 153,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.93 and a 200 day moving average of $268.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

