ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Trading Down 0.3%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 30,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 78,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $543,000.

