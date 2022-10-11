Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.96

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.96 and last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 5295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

