Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 600,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

