AltSwitch Trading 50.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALTS)

AltSwitch (ALTS) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. AltSwitch has a market capitalization of $205,433.89 and $34,810.00 worth of AltSwitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AltSwitch has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One AltSwitch token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AltSwitch Token Profile

AltSwitch’s genesis date was January 18th, 2022. AltSwitch’s total supply is 545,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000,000 tokens. AltSwitch’s official Twitter account is @altswitchglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AltSwitch is https://reddit.com/r/altswitchglobal/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AltSwitch is altswitch.io.

Buying and Selling AltSwitch

According to CryptoCompare, “AltSwitch (ALTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AltSwitch has a current supply of 545,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AltSwitch is 0.00039073 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $175.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altswitch.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AltSwitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AltSwitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AltSwitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

