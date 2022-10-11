Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 96,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,748,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $111,452.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $111,452.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 889,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,222.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,691 shares of company stock valued at $684,163. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,185,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,117,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 642,400 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.