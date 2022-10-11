Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $138.09

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.09 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 50772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $157.47. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

