Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $7.88

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.73 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $691.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

