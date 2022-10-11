Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $18.33

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

MTG opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

