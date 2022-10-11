Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target at $349.20

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday.

Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

