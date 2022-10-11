Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 1,930.71

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,930.71 ($23.33).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEIR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.92) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.41) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,440 ($17.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,522.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,228.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($15.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

