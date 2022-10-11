Analyzing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Streamline Health Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 3.51 -$6.54 million ($0.23) -5.43 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -44.28% -32.74% -17.32% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

