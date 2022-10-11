Analyzing Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Whitestone REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 5.15 $30.06 million $0.33 47.24 Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.34 $12.05 million $0.34 24.94

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 10.27% 2.07% 1.05% Whitestone REIT 12.55% 4.22% 1.55%

Dividends

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 5 1 0 2.17 Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 45.93%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Easterly Government Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.