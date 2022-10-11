Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 5.7% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. 22,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,298. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

