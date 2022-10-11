Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. 321,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,888,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 12.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 135,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

